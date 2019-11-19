Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is in a sorrowful mood right now as he mourned the death of his long standing aide, Umar Pariya.

Pariya reportedly died in Dubai, where Atiku himself has been staying since April.

Reacting to his death, Atiku said the deceased was much more than a longstanding aide to him, as he was incredibly loyal and qualified as a member of his family.

He said Pariya would be missed and prayed God to comfort his family and forgive him his sins.

“Umar Pariya was much more than a longstanding aide to me; he was incredibly loyal and qualified as a member of my family. He will be missed.

“May Allah comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen,” Atiku tweeted.