Five suspected illegal miners and a truck loaded with precious stones were arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, in Iseyin area of the state.

The suspects were paraded by the NSCDC State Commandant, Iskilu Akinsanya, on Tuesday, at the command headquarters in Ibadan.

Akinsanya said that the command discovered the operation of the illegal miners at about 4 pm. on Monday as a result of intelligence gathering.

According to him, five suspects were arrested with one truck loaded with precious stones.

He said that the suspects were also apprehended with an empty truck and a bicycle.

“We discovered that some of the companies were mining without a licence and this is against the law of the land.

“Investigations still continue and they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” Akinsanya said.

He advised Nigerians to always participate in legal businesses and obtain necessary documents and government permit before engaging in any venture.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the suspects admitted that he did not have a licence to mine, saying that he regretted his action.