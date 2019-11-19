The Federal Government has announced the postponement of the 2019 Abuja Carnival tagged “Culture for Peace” which was to hold from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture has announced the postponement of the 2019 Abuja Carnival.

“The Ministry apologized to all invited guests for any inconvenience the postponement might have caused.

“A new date will be announced for the Carnival in due course,” the statement signed by Mr Joseph Mutah, a Chief Press Secretary in the ministry read.

The Abuja Carnival is an annual event, with the objective of preserving the rich cultural heritage of the country and enhancing national unity.

It is a yearly programme that holds in Abuja featuring roadshows, music, cultural dances, masquerades, durbar and lots more with participation from all the states in Nigeria.