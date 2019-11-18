Ayo Oluokun/Lokoja

The Independent National Electoral Commission is now set to conclude the collation of the results of the 16 November governorship election in Kogi state, with Governor Yahaya Bello of APC and Engineer Musa Wada, the main rivals.

This is by summing up the figures from the various councils and also considering the number of cancelled votes because of violence.

If the margin of victory is smaller in comparison to the cancelled votes, INEC will call the election inconclusive and announce date for the rerun election.

INEC did same in 2015, when APC candidate Abubakar Audu led his PDP rival.

Suspicion that INEC may be heading towards the same route was fuelled by the clarification the Returning Officer for the election Prof Ibrahim Umar asked the returning officer for Dekina Local Government on cancelled votes in some areas of the local government.

The presiding officer said election was cancelled as a result of violence. He said votes were cancelled in 31 polling units with total number of 28, 505 votes.

On Sunday, INEC declared the senatorial race in Kogi West inconclusive because the margin between the candidates, Smart Adeyemi and Dino Melaye is lower than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were cancelled.

This number will certainly be factored in the calculations for the governorship race.

INEC suspended the collation of results on Sunday after announcing results for 19 of the 21 local governments.

The electoral umpire was back on duty Monday morning.

The result from Ibaji LG was then announced, with APC candidate scoring 12, 682 and PDP candidate 10,504 votes. SDP candidate got 221 votes.

The result from Lokoja, the last of the 21 local governments in the Kogi governorship election was also announced with the All Progressives Congress, APC scoring 19457 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party got 11045 votes. The Social Democratic Party, SDP got 722.

All The results:

N0 LGs APC PDP

1 Olamaboro 16,876 8,155

2 Idah 4,602 13,962

3 Yagba West 7,868 8,860

4 Ajaokuta 17,952 5,565

5 Mopa-muro 4,953 3,581

6 Okehi 36,954 478

7 Yagba East 6,735 7,546

8 Koton Karfe 14,097 9,404

9- Kabba/Bunu 15,364 8,084

10 Okene 112,762 139

11 Igala Mela/Odolu 8,075 11,195

12 Adavi 64,657 366

13 Omala 8,473 14,403

14 Ijumu 11,425 7,585

15 Ogori-Magongo 3,679 2,145

16 Bassa 8,386 9,724

17 Ankpa 11,269 28,108

18 Ofu 11,006 12,264

19 Dekina 8,948 16,575

20 Ibaji 12,682 10,504

21 Lokoja 19457 11,045