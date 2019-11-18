Nigerian superstar, Tiwa Savage is definitely enjoying her music career and ever ready to tell everyone of her readiness to stay relevant in the music industry for long.

Off the back of her superb performance at the One Music Festival in Dubai, where she set tongues wagging with Wizkid on stage, Tiwa has been dishing beautiful pictures that set the eyes rolling.

Tiwa on Monday morning released more pictures and fans could not hide their admiration for the African queen also known as Mama Jam Jam.

One of the pictures was accompanied by a message, sending a signal to everyone to get ready, she wrote: “Didn’t come here to play”

Check the photos below: