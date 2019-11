”A Good Time” will be officially out on November 22nd, 2019 and the album comprises seventeen tracks, including collaborations with Popcaan, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Naira Marley, WurlD, Summer Walker, Chris Brown, Gunna, Dremo, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Yonda.

Prominent music producers on the album include Shizzi, Kiddominant, Speroach Beatz, Tekno, etc.