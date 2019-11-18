By Okafor Ofiebor

A new suspected serial killer, Thankgod Nimi, will appear in Court on Thursday in Rivers State, alongside the self-confessed serial killer, Gracious David West.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Rivers, Dr Zaccheus Adango said the state government has officially taken over the prosecution of West from the police.

The Attorney General also introduced amended charges against West and announced the planned arraignment of Nimi alongside David West in fresh charges supplied by the Police.

Based on the introduction of Nimi, the trail Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli adjourned the case to Thursday for the suspect to take his plea.

During West’s appearance on October 22, the state government announced the taking over the prosecution of the case from the police.

West was alleged to have unlawfully killed several women in different hotels and guest houses in parts of Rivers State, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 319 sub 1, Cap 37. Volume 2 laws of Rivers State, 1999.

West, however, pleaded for forgiveness after pleading guilty to nine counts out of 10 charges preferred against him by the police.

He pleaded not guilty to the last charge bordering on killing of one of the young ladies in a hotel around Bendel Street in Port Harcourt, stating that he only tied the lady’s hands and legs and left her on the bed.

After West had taken his plea, the state government, through Adangor, applied to take over the prosecution of the matter, which was not opposed by the parties.

The trail judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli, granted the application of the state government to take over the matter, expressing readiness to give accelerated hearing of the case.

He adjourned till November 18, 21, 27, 29 and December 4, for hearing and remanded the suspect in prison.

West had told the court that he preferred to tell the truth so that he could be pardoned, saying that he committed the crimes unconsciously.

He alleged that the police were in possession of his N60,000, necklace and wristwatch, urging the court to compel the operatives to release them to him.