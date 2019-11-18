Prince Harry Praises Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg

Monday, November 18, 2019 10:34 am

Prince Harry and Greta Thunberg

Prince Harry, on Sunday, attended the OnSide Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London to deliver an inspiring speech to a crowd of over 2,500 young people.

During his speech, the Duke gave a special mention to the young climate change activist, Greta Thunberg.

Greta, the Swedish 16-year-old pioneered the climate strike movement. She spoke at the United Nations General Assembly’s Climate Action Summit and has inspired younger and older generations to step up and fight for climate change.

“It feels so good to be here and to be part of the first-ever OnSide Awards,” Prince Harry said during his speech presenting the OnSide Health and Wellbeing Awards. “I’ve been to lots of events this evening, but the energy here tonight is truly something special and of course, I feel privileged to be part of this community.”

During his speech, he also stressed that the awards would not be possible without the incredible work that like-minded organizations who are united in showing young people a more positive future are doing. And when speaking about the importance that those young movers and shakers have on their immediate and greater communities, Prince Harry made sure to give Thunberg a shoutout.

“When Greta started her climate change protest she was just 15 years old—one voice, with just one placard, sitting on her own outside the Swedish parliament,” Prince Harry said. “Many people… actually, I should say, many adults… dismissed her. Yet today, millions upon millions of young people have joined her fight.”

Prince Harry acknowledged that the change she started has created a bigger movement during his speech at OnSide Awards.

View this post on Instagram

The Duke of Sussex attended the inaugural OnSide Awards at the @RoyalAlbertHall this evening, joining over 2,500 youth, volunteers and staff of @OnSideYZ. These awards celebrate the young people who have gone above and beyond for their communities, many of whom have overcome the most challenging of circumstances. With 13 Youth Zones around the UK and over 50,000 members, OnSide is making an incredible impact in some of the most deprived communities. During visits to OnSide Youth Zones earlier this year, The Duke and Duchess had the chance to witness the impact these facilities are having – providing local youth with a safe space where they can learn new skills, develop lasting friendships and be part of a shared and supportive community. #OnSideAwards Photo © PA / OnSide

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

