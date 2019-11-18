The Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege has hailed the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who contributed to the victory of the Bayelsa Governor-Elect, David Lyon in the November, 16 governorship election.

He particularly hailed the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva and other leaders.

Omo-Agege, in a statement released by his Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, Mr Yomi Odunuga, in Abuja on Monday, said the victory had further confirmed the authenticity of APC’s success at the last General Election.

The Deputy Senate President also commended the state and national leadership of the party for the overwhelming success recorded at the polls.

He expressed happiness for the APC in Bayelsa for finally breaking the jinx by becoming the second state in the South-South after Edo to come under APC’s control.

Omo-Agege also thanked the people of the state for the confidence reposed in the party and its candidate, assuring that they would not be disappointed.

The lawmaker representing Delta Central Senatorial District also urged the governor-elect Lyon to deliver the dividends of democracy to the electorate.

He, however, called on aggrieved contestants to seek redress in court rather than resort to violence.