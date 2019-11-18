Governor Isiaka Oyetola of Osun state has congratulated Bayelsa state’s governor-elect David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress.

on Saturday, Lyon shocked his strongest challenger Senator Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party, by winning the governorship election by a large margin, in a state hitherto a stronghold of the PDP, since 1999.

His victory was announced by the returning officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, Vice-chancellor, University of Benin, at the INEC Collation Centre in Yenagoa.

Lyon won in six out of eight local government areas and scored 352,552 votes while the PDP candidate polled 143,172, more than half of the votes coming from Sagbama LGA, home base of Diri’s sponsor, Governor Seriake Dickson.

This is the first time the APC would win a governorship post east of Nigeria since its formation in 2014.

In his congratulatory message on Monday, Oyetola said Lyon’s victory has settled long-held sentiment that the APC had no place in the South-South region of the country.

He said: “Congratulations to Bayelsa State Governor-elect, Chief David Lyon, over his victory at the poll. His victory has put paid to the long-held sentiment that APC is a party that had no foothold in the South-South.”

Oyetola also Congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire members of the All Progressives Congress for the victory.