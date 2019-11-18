By Jethro Ibileke

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, Anselm Ojezua, has said that the outcome of the just concluded gubernatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, excites the APC family.

He said this in congratulatory messages to the two governors-elect, Yahaya Bello and David Lyon, of Kogi and Bayelsa states respectively.

Ojezua described as “delightful” the outcome of last Saturday’s gubernatorial elections.

He noted that the victory of APC in Bayelsa state was indication that the party’s influence was growing in South-South of Nigeria.

He said: “I congratulate the Kogi governor-elect, Yahaya Bello, on his victory at the polls, as well as Mr. David Lyon of Bayelsa State, who will be ushering the people of Bayelsa into the fold of the APC.

“As a dedicated party man, there is no better time to be happy than now, knowing that our great party is making tremendous progress across the country under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, as we have now added another state to our fold.

“The far-reaching policies of the APC-led government will be felt in Bayelsa in the south-south region, even as we hope to consolidate on our victories and ensure that more Nigerians benefit from our various programmes, policies and reforms.

“I want to assure the government and the party leadership in Bayelsa State that we, in Edo State, are ready to work with them to provide the needed support to continue to deliver good governance to the people in line with the Next Level agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.”