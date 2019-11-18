Kanye West described himself on Sunday as “the greatest artist God has ever created”.

The Jesus Is King rapper, 42, spoke at Pastor Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas.

He also shared with the 50,000 strong congregation the story about his spiritual journey.

“I know that God’s been calling me for a long time and the devil’s been distracting me for a long time,” he said while standing with the pastor in Osteen’s megachurch.

“When I was in my lowest points, God was there with me and sending me visions and inspiring me, and I remember sitting in the hospital at UCLA after having a mental breakdown and there’s documentation of me drawing a church and [wanting to] start a church in the middle of Calabasas,” he added, referring to his 2016 hospitalization during his Saint Pablo tour.

West said “God is now using him.”

“Because every time I stand up, I feel that I’m standing up and drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘I’m here in service to God and no weapon formed against me shall prosper,’ ” he said.

“Jesus has won the victory. I told you about my arrogance and cockiness already. Now the greatest artist that God has ever created is now working for him,” he added, with a smile on his face.

He was accompanied to the church by Kim Kardashian and their four children.

