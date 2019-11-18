Award-winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa has narrated her experience at one of the popular restaurants called “Chicken Republic”.

The actress took to her Twitter page to express her shock after visiting the restaurant’s branch at Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

She stated that the popular eatery “CHICKEN REPUBLIC” didn’t have chicken.

The actress’s post has generated many hilarious reactions on social media since the Chicken Republic restaurant specializes in chicken recipes, especially fried chicken.

See some reactions;

 