Award-winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa has narrated her experience at one of the popular restaurants called “Chicken Republic”.

The actress took to her Twitter page to express her shock after visiting the restaurant’s branch at Sangotedo area of Lagos State.

She stated that the popular eatery “CHICKEN REPUBLIC” didn’t have chicken.

Just entered #chickenrepublic at sangotedo and alas they said no chicken 🙄🙄🙄 Ko Ye mi! I don’t get it… a chicken place wey no get chicken 😢😢and this hunger wey Dey my body tie wrapper o!!! #somebodyhelp — funke Akindele Bello (@funkeakindele) November 18, 2019

The actress’s post has generated many hilarious reactions on social media since the Chicken Republic restaurant specializes in chicken recipes, especially fried chicken.

See some reactions;

I ordered Chicken Republic and they called me to say that they do not have chicken. Guys, what is happening? — Bisola® (@Bisolaaa) November 18, 2019

Same happened at Ikeja yesterday evening….i wanted chicken and chips at #chickenrepublic.. They said there wasn't chicken…i was so pained that i had to divert to the nonsense KFC 😥😥who ended up not adding ketchup to my two packs order https://t.co/e12rq59klM — Hope Aigbefo Osewe (@hopeaigbefo) November 18, 2019

Really ? So are you saying almost everybody on Twitter NG tried to order food from Chicken Republic today? By the way Did you guys ordered from the same Branch ? — Adenekan Mayowa (@Mayorspeaks) November 18, 2019

Went to chicken republic to have lunch and they don’t have chicken. Said I should come back 3:30.

Chicken republic is out of CHICKEN?!

Oluwa Wetin Dey happen pic.twitter.com/JbcgleIT0r — Tooru Oikawa (@tonyvodkaa) November 18, 2019

Can’t Chicken Republic just ask the guys at KFC where they are getting their own Chicken 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Anda (@lazywritaNG) November 18, 2019

But come to think of it…🤔🤔 What if Chicken REPUBLIC was actually a Country and 15 million Chickens from the Republic went to Dubai??🤔🤔#KogiDecides pic.twitter.com/lJb73liGin — MC_PUNs😀😀 (@2much_opoTBdope) November 18, 2019

So Chicken Republic cant stylishly ask maybe KFC or even Mr Biggs where they can get chicken abi? Tragic! 😂 — Abiri Olamide David. (@MeetOlamide) November 18, 2019

Even those that haven't stepped their leg inside Chicken Republic are tweeting "I just entered and the waiter said……. I ordered and they told me😒😒 Mtcheeeew

They don't have chicken so?? — Nigerian Washington🇳🇬🤭 (@oba_of_ph) November 18, 2019

Wait, this Chicken Republic story is true o.

My cousin just hit me up saying he ordered for a meal and they told him no chicken. Wait, dem chickens also travel go Dubai ni? 🙄 — Abiri Olamide David. (@MeetOlamide) November 18, 2019

Almost everyone on this app is trying to get meal from Chicken Republic today 😂 — Abiri Olamide David. (@MeetOlamide) November 18, 2019

The republic of chicken sends their apologies to everyone one cos their hens refused to mate with the cock that's why chicken Republic had no chicken……… pic.twitter.com/UChFC6Z6S5 — inspector (@longmadrick) November 18, 2019

Chicken republic without chicken. Is it still chicken republic or just republic? pic.twitter.com/pFl3KwqMZD — ••™HABIBI••© ❤🌹🥰 (@habibdanja) November 18, 2019

No chicken at Chicken Republic and some other eateries in Nigeria. This border closure is affecting some businesses. Nigeria farmers where is your thinking CAPS? — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) November 18, 2019

Fish Republic, how nice pic.twitter.com/b6fNiSdoG2 — Eyitayo A. Oginni (@EyitayoOginni) November 18, 2019

They should have add egg at least since they ran out of chicken 😁😁😁….it's all in the family#chickenrepublic pic.twitter.com/oUyGdSUzg6 — Maxwell Toluwanimi (@freshtoluwanimi) November 18, 2019

Wait so because they close border no chicken in chicken republic wait can it be possible that they wouldn't be Nigerians in the republic of Nigeria aaah pic.twitter.com/Cw3Jiap4SR — nobody's bae (@aimdavagin) November 18, 2019