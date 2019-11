By Richard Elelesho

No fewer than five people have perished in a petrol tanker accident at Felele axis, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The petrol laden tanker coming from the Lagos end, apparently with a failed break, lost control and crashed into five other vehicles by the NNPC Mega Station in Felele.

Felele area has become notorious for regular accidents in which several persons have been killed.

The incident has resulted in protest by youths around the area.