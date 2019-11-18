A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin, on Monday, ordered that an applicant, Osaghae Osaigbovo, who allegedly impersonated a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, be remanded in a correctional facility.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Ahmed Ibrahim, gave the order after the defendant pleaded not guilty to criminal trespass and forgery. He then adjourned the case until Dec. 3 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Nasir Yusuf told the court that the case was reported by Mr. Tota George, Assistant Director of NYSC Camp, Yikpata, Kwara on Nov. 8, at the State Criminal Investigation Department, (SCID) Ilorin.

Yusuf alleged that the accused, while posing as a prospective corps member, presented a fake Batch “C”, call-up letter, with number NYSC/AUP/2019/01546. He also said that the defendant presented a fake registration slip and job list with forged signatures.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was arrested while trying to collect an NYSC kit from the platoon inspector, Mrs. Adewoye Lara at NYSC camp, Yikpata. Yusuf said that the investigation revealed that the defendant forged his notification of Higher National Diploma (HND) result of Auchi Polytechnic, Auchi in Edo.

The prosecutor said that investigation also revealed that Osaigbovo was a notorious criminal, who specialises in forging documents.

Yusuf said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 364 of the Penal Code.