Former Nigeria captain and Chelsea Legend, John Mikel Obi has labelled Eden Hazard as the laziest player he ever played with despite records which declared Eden Hazard as one of the greatest players to ever line out in Chelsea’s colours.

Across 352 competitive appearances in the colours of the Blues, the Belgian directly contributed to over 200 goals (stats via Transfermarkt).

This included an impressive 16 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League alone last season.

While he has long been viewed as one of the best-attacking talents on the planet, Hazard’s defensive efforts and performance at Real Madrid have been called into question by many.

Speaking to beIN Sports Turkey, John Obi Mikel, who played alongside Hazard for 5 seasons in London, had the following to say about the forward who left Chelsea for Bernabeu with an initial fee of £89 million:

‘The laziest player I’ve ever played alongside is Eden Hazard.

“Hazard has an incredible talent, maybe not as good as [Lionel] Messi, but he can do whatever he wants with the ball at his feet.

“He didn’t like to train hard. While we were working he was waiting for us to finish training just standing there. But on Sundays he was always man of the match, it was unbelievable.”

When asked who the hardest working player he’s played alongside was he said “Frank Lampard.”