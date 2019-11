Governor-elect of Bayelsa State, David Lyon has paid homage to President Muhammadu, in his first outing since the seismic ousting of the PDP and its candidate in their stronghold.

Lyon was accompanied by the National chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole, Governor Abubakar Badaru, Governor Atiku Bagudu and Governor Kayode Fayemi, chairman of the Governors’ Forum.