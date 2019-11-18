EP tagged ‘40 Yrs Everlasting

Chidinma joins forces with Flavour on a new project entitled 40 Yrs (Everlasting) EP.

‘40 Yrs (Everlasting)’ the E.P, is composed of five wonderful tracks, Produced by Flavour and co-produced by Masterkraft, Elena Bakassi, Fiokee and Oscar.

Tracklist