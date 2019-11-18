Brazil’s Selecao are the new FIFA U-17 World Cup winners, beating Mexico 2-1 at the Brasilia’s Estadio Bezerrao on the final day of the tournament in which they were the hosts.

It was their fourth U-17 crown.

The Brazilians have now moved within one title of equalling record holders Nigeria, though this was their first since 2003.

It also may have been the sweetest, given that the South Americans became only the second team to top the competition as hosts – the first, interestingly enough, was Mexico eight years ago.

For the second straight match, Lazaro was Brazil’s super sub.

On Thursday he capped his side’s comeback against France in the semi-final by bagging the winning goal in the 89th minute. On Sunday the No. 20 left it even later. Brazil fell behind in the 66th minute when Bryan Gonzalez beat adidas Golden Glove winner Matheus Donelli with a superbly-directed header. A Kaio Jorge penalty goal brought Brazil roaring back 18 minutes later, and Lazaro’s volleyed, close-range strike three minutes into second-half stoppage time sealed the trophy for the hosts.

In the third-place match, France rode Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga’s hat-trick to victory over European rivals the Netherlands.

Both teams benefitted from the reintroduction of their captains, who missed their respective semi-finals. Oranje field general Kenneth Taylor assisted the opening goal of the match, flicking a pass over the French defence to play Mohamed Taabouni in on goal.

France captain Lucien Agoume countered with an incisive through ball seven minutes later, which eventually led to Kalimuendo-Muinga’s first goal. The Paris Saint-Germain starlet scored two more in the second period en route to Les Bleuets’ bronze medal finish.

In the individual awards, Brazil’s Gabriel Veron won the Golden Ball, Sontje Hansen of Netherlands won the Golden Boot. The Golden Glove went to Brazil’s Matheus Donelli, while the Ecuador team won the Fair Play award.

Reported by FIFA.com