7-year-old Blue Ivy Carter snagged a couple of BET Awards at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest child got major accolades at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards for her work on “Brown Skin Girl” .

One of the most popular tracks from 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift album, the song won the Ashford & Simpson Songwriter’s Award at Sunday night’s ceremony, marking Blue’s first songwriting win. To make things even more impressive, the win is a family affair, as Queen Bey and Jay-Z are also credited as songwriters on the single.

This is just another success Blue has achieved thanks to “Brown Skin Girl.” In July, she landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time when the song debuted at No. 76. On theBillboard Top 200 chart, The Lion King: The Gift peaked at No. 2. She also co-starred with her mother in the “Spirit” music video.