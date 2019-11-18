Zamfara Police Command has confirmed the killing of 14 persons and injuring of 10 others by bandits in Karaye village of Gummi Local Government Area.

A statement issued to newsmen on Monday in Gusau by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu said the attack occurred on Sunday.

According to him, a total of 14 persons were killed, 10 others sustained gunshot injuries while some houses were set ablaze.

Shehu recalled that on November 3, some members of local vigilantes, known as “Yan Sakai in Bardoki village, attacked and killed nine Fulanis under the suspicion that they were bandits.

He said on receiving the report, the command arrested 11 members of the vigilantes suspected of actively participating in the killing of the Fulanis.

The command’s spokesman said Sunday’s attack might have been a reprisal of the November 3 incident.

He said the incident is being investigated by the State CID Gusau and all the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

“Corpses and injured victims were conveyed to the General Hospital Gummi for autopsy and treatment, ” he explained.