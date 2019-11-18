The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom chapter, has congratulated the newly elected governor of Bayelsa, Mr David Lyon, urging him to see his election as a call to higher service.

The UK chapter congratulated Mr Lyon via its twitter handle on Monday, wishing him a successful tenure.

Lyon had on Saturday beat his strongest challenger Senator Douye Diri of the People’s Democratic Party, by winning the governorship election by a large margin, in a state hitherto a stronghold of the PDP, since 1999. Lyon won in six out of eight local government areas and scored 352,552 votes while the PDP candidate polled 143,172, more than half of the votes coming from Sagbama LGA, the home base of Diri’s sponsor, Governor Seriake Dickson.

His victory was announced by the returning officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, Vice-chancellor, University of Benin, at the INEC Collation Centre in Yenagoa.

However, Mr Ade Omole, leader APC United Kingdom chapter, while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja described the victory of the governor-elect as a clear statement from the electorate irrespective of their geographical divides.

According to him, the victory of Mr David Lyon after 20 years of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rule in Bayelsa has proved wrong that the APC is not popular in some parts of the country.

“With the victory, it is now crystal clear to all that our great party, the APC has the wherewithal and capability to win an election in any part of the country,” Omole said.

He said allegations by the opposition that the election was not credible and characterised by violence were baseless and untrue and should be disregarded, urging other contestants in the election to be courageous and congratulate the winner.

He also said politics should be seen as a sport where only one winner was expected to emerge.