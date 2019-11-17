The Police Command in Enugu State has smashed a gang of notorious armed robbers that usually operates within Udi/Agbudu/Ozalla Road axis of Udi Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Sunday that the gang was smashed in the early hours of Sunday along the road.

Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved by men of Operation Puff Adder of the Udi Division of the Command acting on well-gathered and coordinated intelligence information.

“It was gathered that the suspected hoodlums had allegedly blocked the road with woods and other items, and were already in their nefarious activities when police operatives ran into the roadblock mounted by the suspected hoodlums.

“It was further gathered that the suspected hoodlums had engaged the operatives in a gun duel but were overpowered by the operatives who later got one of them critically wounded and who was later confirmed dead.

“After the encounter, the operatives started combing the bush and later arrested three of the suspected hoodlums,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, had directed a full-scale investigation into the incident.

“The suspects have been helping police operatives in their investigation so far,’’ he said.