The Peoples Democratic Party has raised objections to some of the results announced for the governorship election in Kogi state, in which the incumbent, Yahaya Bello is galloping away to victory.

Out of the 16 local government results declared so far, Bello has beaten his PDP challenger, Engineer Musa Wada in 11 out of 16, winning in two of them , Okene and Adavi, with large margins. There are five local governments left to be declared including the capital, Lokoja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the results for Adavi and Okene.

At the INEC collation office in Lokoja, the PDP agent, Mr. Joe Agada said the figures were outrageous.

In Adavi, APC polled – 64,657 votes, while the PDP polled – 366 votes. In Okene, the APC polled 112,762 votes while the PDP got a miserable 139 votes.

Mr. Agada’s contention was that the turnout of voters was suspicious as it ran against what was recorded in the presidential election in February.

He urged INEC to reject the results.

Professor Ibrahim Umar, the Returning Officer of the Kogi Governorship election, asked the PDP agent to put his observations and complaints to paper, and file it at the appropriate quarters.

Prof. Umar is the Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University.

Results declared:

Ogori/Magongo Local Govt

APC 3,679

PDP 2,145

SDP 244

Adavi LG

APC 64,657

PDP 366

SDP 279

Omala LG

Omala LG

APC 8,473

PDP 14,403

SDP 567

Ijumu LG

APC 11,627

PDP 7,587

SDP 223

Okene LG

APC 112,764

PDP 139

SDP 50

Kabba/Bunu LG

APC 15,364

PDP 8,084

SDP 364

Kogi Koton-Karfe LG

APC 14,097

PDP 9,404

SDP 657

Yagba East LG

APC 6,735

PDP 7,546

SDP 220

Igalamela Odolu

APC. 8075

PDP. 11195

SDP 208

Mopa Muro LG

APC 4,953

PDP 3,581

SDP 95

Okehi LG

APC 36,954

PDP 478

SDP 3,095

Ajaokuta LG

APC 17,952

PDP 5,565

SDP 323

Idah LG

APC 4,602

PDP 13,962

SDP 221



Olamaboro LG

APC 16,876

PDP 8,155

SDP 262



Yagba West LG

APC 7,868

PDP 8,860

SDP 211