The Governing Council of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara, has approved the appointment of Mr Adetunji Oni as new Registrar of the institution.

Oni, who, until his appointment, was the Deputy Registrar of the institution, is expected to take over from Alhaji Abdulrahim Raji, whose tenure ends in December.

A statement issued on Sunday by Mr Layinka Iroye, the polytechnic’s Director of Information, Public Relations and Protocols, said Oni would be the fourth substantive registrar of the institution.

An indigene of Osi in Ekiti Local Government area of the state, Oni joined polytechnic in 1992 as a pioneer member of staff and rose through the rank to become a deputy registrar before his present appointment.