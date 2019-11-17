The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has refused to declare a victor in the Kogi West Senatorial election, held Saturday, with Dino Melaye of the PDP and Smart Adeyemi of the APC, the main contenders.

The returning officer, Professor Olayinde Lawal, declared the election inconclusive, though Adeyemi led Melaye with 20,570 votes, by scoring 80,118 votes, while Melaye scored 59, 548 votes.

Lawal said the margin between the candidates is lower than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were cancelled.

The returning officer, who declared the election inconclusive said, he was constrained by law to declare a winner because of the smaller margin of lead between the leading candidates and the cancelled votes .

He added that INEC will announce a new date for the conduct of a supplementary election in the 53 polling units before a winner can be returned.

How the two candidates performed in the seven LGA’s

Kabba/Bunu LGA

APC-15,037

PDP-8,974

Ijumu LGA

APC-11,627

PDP-7,647

Kogi/Koton Karfe LGA

APC-14,168

PDP-9,786

Mapo/Muro LGA

APC-4,874

PDP-3,704

Yagba East LGA

APC-6,683

PDP-7,745

Yagba West LGA

APC-7,941

PDP-8,980

Lokoja LGA

APC-19,788

PDP-12,712