Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Kogi Senatorial election rerun, Senator Dino Melaye has confirmed the death of his nephew, identified as Olorunjuwon.

According to Melaye, he was shot at his polling unit during the election on Saturday.

He alleged that his nephew was killed by thugs hired by the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He said in a statement on Sunday: “My nephew Olorunjuwon who was shot at my pooling unit yesterday died this morning. My brother your death is a Supreme sacrifice in the struggle for the liberation of our people. Rest in peace aburo… So sad.

Melaye added: “My nephew Juwon good night. A boy who never knew his mum, did not have the luxury of being breastfed. Yet God took care of him. Now APC thugs killed him. Avenge your death brother.”