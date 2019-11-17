The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has so far announced results in the governorship election in 19 of the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State.
Below is a breakdown of the results between the two contending parties, All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
|N0
|LGs
|APC
|PDP
|1
|Olamaboro
|16,876
|8,155
|2
|Idah
|4,602
|13,962
|3
|Yagba West
|7,868
|8,860
|4
|Ajaokuta
|17,952
|5,565
|5
|Mopa-muro
|4,953
|3,581
|6
|Okehi
|36,954
|478
|7
|Yagba East
|6,735
|7,546
|8
|Koton Karfe
|14,097
|9,404
|9-
|Kabba/Bunu
|15,364
|8,084
|10
|Okene
|112,762
|139
|11
|Igala Mela/Odolu
|8,075
|11,195
|12
|Adavi
|64,657
|366
|13
|Omala
|8,473
|14,403
|14
|Ijumu
|11,425
|7,585
|15
|Ogori-Magongo
|3,679
|2,145
|16
|Bassa
|8,386
|9,724
|17
|Ankpa
|11,269
|28,108
|18
|Ofu
|11,006
|12,264
|19
|Dekina
|8,948
|16,575
