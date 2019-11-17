Governor Yahaha Bello, APC candidate and Engineer Musa Wada, PDP flagbearer

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has so far announced results in the governorship election in 19 of the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

Below is a breakdown of the results between the two contending parties, All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

N0 LGs APC PDP
1 Olamaboro 16,876 8,155
2 Idah 4,602 13,962
3 Yagba West 7,868 8,860
4 Ajaokuta 17,952 5,565
5 Mopa-muro 4,953 3,581
6 Okehi 36,954 478
7 Yagba East 6,735 7,546
8 Koton Karfe 14,097 9,404
9- Kabba/Bunu 15,364 8,084
10 Okene 112,762 139
11 Igala Mela/Odolu 8,075 11,195
12 Adavi 64,657 366
13 Omala 8,473 14,403
14 Ijumu 11,425 7,585
15 Ogori-Magongo 3,679 2,145
16 Bassa 8,386 9,724
17 Ankpa 11,269 28,108
18 Ofu 11,006 12,264
19 Dekina 8,948 16,575