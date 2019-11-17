The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has so far announced results in the governorship election in 19 of the 21 Local Government Areas of Kogi State.

Below is a breakdown of the results between the two contending parties, All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

N0 LGs APC PDP 1 Olamaboro 16,876 8,155 2 Idah 4,602 13,962 3 Yagba West 7,868 8,860 4 Ajaokuta 17,952 5,565 5 Mopa-muro 4,953 3,581 6 Okehi 36,954 478 7 Yagba East 6,735 7,546 8 Koton Karfe 14,097 9,404 9- Kabba/Bunu 15,364 8,084 10 Okene 112,762 139 11 Igala Mela/Odolu 8,075 11,195 12 Adavi 64,657 366 13 Omala 8,473 14,403 14 Ijumu 11,425 7,585 15 Ogori-Magongo 3,679 2,145 16 Bassa 8,386 9,724 17 Ankpa 11,269 28,108 18 Ofu 11,006 12,264 19 Dekina 8,948 16,575