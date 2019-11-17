By Ayo Oluokun/ Lokoja

For Governor Yahaya Bello, his re-election to Lugard House in Kogi state may already have become a done deal as he was photographed this morning enjoying a cup of tea along with aides in Lokoja.

In another photograph, Bello and his aides are seen flashing their four fingers, signifying four more years in the saddle as governor of the confluence state.

So far, the results announced by the Independent Electoral Commission put him ahead of his PDP rival, Engineer Musa Wada. There are 21 local councils in Kogi.

Results declared:

Ogori/Magongo Local Govt

APC 3,679

PDP 2,145

SDP 244

Adavi LG

APC 64,657

PDP 366

SDP 279

Omola LG:

Omala LG

APC 8,473

PDP 14,403

SDP 567

Ijumu LG

APC 11,627

PDP 7,587

SDP 223

Okene LG

APC 112,764

PDP 139

SDP 50

Ogori Magongo

APC : 3679

PDP: 2145

SDP: 244

Kabba/Bunu LG

APC 15,364

PDP 8,084

SDP 364

Kogi Koton-Karfe LG

APC 14,097

PDP 9,404

SDP 657

Yagba East LG

APC 6,735

PDP 7,546

SDP 220

Igalamela Odolu

APC. 8075

PDP. 11195

SDP 208

Mopa Muro LG

APC 4,953

PDP 3,581

SDP 95