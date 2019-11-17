By Okafor Ofiebor/Yenagoa

The massive loss of Ogbia LGA by Douye Diri, the Bayelsa Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate was an attempt by the people in the area to teach Governor Henry Seriake Dickson some unforgettable political manners. And he has learnt the hard way.

The people in the council voted overwhelmingly for APC candidate David Lyon, as analysts said because Dickson as Diri’s sponsor did not show sufficient respect to Jonathan.

In the first instance Dickson did not consult with the statesman about Diri’s candidature. He just picked him in a stage-managed primary, aware that Jonathan was also interested in a different candidate.

To make matters worse, he did not also ask Jonathan to name a deputy governor. He was behaving as if he was the Alpha and Omega of PDP in Bayelsa.

It was a slight too much, the Ogbia people felt.

On 16 November, they spoke. They gave David Lyon 58,016 votes and PDP’s Diri 13,763.

The voting pattern was a tectonic shift in the 20 years of democracy in the country, since 1999.

Ogbia had always voted PDP governors, from Timipre Alamasiegha, to Jonathan himself, Timipre Sylva and Seriake Dickson.

On Diri, the Ogbia people made a volte-face. And even celebrated PDP’s loss in videos that have gone viral.

As a pundit told our correspondent, what was witnessed on saturday 16 November was mass protest

against the political “misadventures” of Governor Dickson..