The Jigawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) says it will vaccinate no fewer than 1.8 million children against measles and meningitis in the state.

Dr Kabiru Ibrahim, the Executive Secretary of the agency, made this known in Dutse on Sunday.

Ibrahim said the state government had provided enough doses of vaccines for smooth conduct of the eight-day exercise scheduled to commence Nov.16.

He explained that about 5,000 trained ad-hoc workers had been engaged to administer the vaccines at designated centres across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state.

The executive secretary pointed out that the gesture was to ensure all the targeted children were vaccinated against the diseases.

Ibrahim, therefore, urged parents in the state to take their children and wards to the nearest vaccination centres in their respective communities in order to get them vaccinated.

“We have commenced measles and meningitis vaccination campaign yesterday being Nov. 16 and the programme will last for eight days.

“We are calling on all parents in nooks and crannies of the state to ensure that their children are vaccinated.

“This, if achieved, will facilitate quick response to the diseases and other emergency situations in the state,’’ he said.

Ibrahim also urged stakeholders, particularly traditional rulers and religious leaders to assist in mobilising people to participate in the exercise.

“We seek the support of all stakeholders in mobilising people to make their children available for the vaccination.

“We are also appealing to parents and other stakeholders to cooperate with the health workers in order to facilitate smooth conduct of the exercise,” he said.