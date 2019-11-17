It is certainly over for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State. The All Progressives Congress, APC, has created the biggest upset in the governorship election held on Saturday.

With the result of the Southern Ijaw released, the APC can go to sleep, and await the announcement of the last local government results, Ekeremor. The result is just a formality, the deed is done, APC has claimed the bragging right over Bayelsa.

The APC recorded more than a landslide result in Southern Ijaw, polling a gargantuan 124,803 votes against the PDP’s 4,898 votes. The result is certainly APC’s joker in the poll.

With the Southern Ijaw result, APC has taken unassailable lead and Chief David Lyon should sit back and await the crowning moment anytime from now.

The Returning Officer of the election and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Faraday Orunmuwese, will announce the winner of the election after all processes have been concluded.

Official results in seven of the eight local government had APC’s Lyon leading with 331,063 votes, while PDP’s Duoye Diri has 124,828, while the result of Ekeremor is being awaited.

In Ogbia, the local government of former President Goodluck Jonathan has Lyon in massive win. Lyon got a massive vote of 58,016 to defeat the PDP’s candidate, Douye Diri who scored 13,763 votes.

Also, Lyon won massively in Nembe, the local government of former Governor of the State and Minister of State of Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Lyon won by a landslide in Nembe, polling 83,041, as against Diri’s paltry votes of 874.

However, Lyon suffered a massive loss in the Sagbama Local Government Area, home of Governor Seriake Dickson.

The PDP recorded a landslide in Dickson’s LGA, polling 60,339, while the APC scored 7,831 votes. Accord Party got 131 votes.

In Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, APC polled 8,934 to lose to the PDP, which scored 15,360.

In Brass LG, APC claimed victory, with a total vote of 23,831, while PDP got 10,410 votes