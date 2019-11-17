In results so far announced for the Kogi West Senatorial district rerun election, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party is trailing Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress.

Out of three of the seven local governments of the zone announced so far, Adeyemi beat Melaye in the three.

Here are the results, according to Official APC

Kogi Koton Karfe LG

Total Registered Voters – 53,580

Accredited Voters – 25,809

APC – 14,168

PDP – 9,786

TOTAL VALID VOTES- 24,246

REJECTED- 330

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 24,576

Result announced by Prof. Okoro from Fuoye

Kabba Bunnu LG

Reg Voters -74789

Acc. Voters- 26,916

APC – 15,037

PDP – 8,974

VALID VOTES- 24223

Rej Votes- 406

Total Votes Cast – 24629

Cancellation from 6 RAs

24 Polling Units Affected

21,391 registered voters affected

Mopa -Muro LGA

Announced by Prof. OLAYIWOLA from Fuoye

Total Registered Voters – 23,030

Accredited Voters – 9,088

APC – 4,874

PDP – 3,704

TOTAL VALID VOTES- 8,669

REJECTED- 296

TOTAL VOTES CAST – 8,963

Awaited

Lokoja

Kabba/Bunu,

Ijumu,

Yagba East,

Yagba West,