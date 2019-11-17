Melaye and Adeyemi

In results so far announced for the Kogi West Senatorial district rerun election, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party is trailing Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress.

Out of three of the seven local governments of the zone announced so far, Adeyemi beat Melaye in the three.

Here are the results, according to Official APC

Kogi Koton Karfe LG

Total Registered Voters – 53,580
Accredited Voters – 25,809

APC – 14,168
PDP – 9,786

TOTAL VALID VOTES- 24,246
REJECTED- 330
TOTAL VOTES CAST – 24,576
Result announced by Prof. Okoro from Fuoye

Kabba Bunnu LG

Reg Voters -74789
Acc. Voters- 26,916

APC – 15,037
PDP – 8,974

VALID VOTES- 24223
Rej Votes- 406
Total Votes Cast – 24629

Cancellation from 6 RAs
24 Polling Units Affected
21,391 registered voters affected

Mopa -Muro LGA

Announced by Prof. OLAYIWOLA from Fuoye

Total Registered Voters – 23,030
Accredited Voters – 9,088

APC – 4,874
PDP – 3,704

TOTAL VALID VOTES- 8,669
REJECTED- 296
TOTAL VOTES CAST – 8,963

Awaited

Lokoja

Kabba/Bunu,

Ijumu,

Yagba East,

Yagba West,