In results so far announced for the Kogi West Senatorial district rerun election, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party is trailing Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress.
Out of three of the seven local governments of the zone announced so far, Adeyemi beat Melaye in the three.
Here are the results, according to Official APC
Kogi Koton Karfe LG
Total Registered Voters – 53,580
Accredited Voters – 25,809
APC – 14,168
PDP – 9,786
TOTAL VALID VOTES- 24,246
REJECTED- 330
TOTAL VOTES CAST – 24,576
Result announced by Prof. Okoro from Fuoye
Kabba Bunnu LG
Reg Voters -74789
Acc. Voters- 26,916
APC – 15,037
PDP – 8,974
VALID VOTES- 24223
Rej Votes- 406
Total Votes Cast – 24629
Cancellation from 6 RAs
24 Polling Units Affected
21,391 registered voters affected
Mopa -Muro LGA
Announced by Prof. OLAYIWOLA from Fuoye
Total Registered Voters – 23,030
Accredited Voters – 9,088
APC – 4,874
PDP – 3,704
TOTAL VALID VOTES- 8,669
REJECTED- 296
TOTAL VOTES CAST – 8,963
Awaited
Lokoja
Kabba/Bunu,
Ijumu,
Yagba East,
Yagba West,
What do you think?