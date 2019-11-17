A Behavioral Change Expert, Dr Deji Osasona, on Sunday said that dealing with deadly emotions had become more crucial than ever, following the current state of the economy.

Osasona said this while delivering a lecture entitled: “Behavioural Pattern” at the second edition of a Couple’s and Single’s forum, tagged: “Face to Face with Shine”, the presenter of a popular radio programme, How Una See Am, on Radio 1.

He said that deadly emotions which included fear, disappointment, anger, worry, hatred, bitterness, unforgiveness and wickedness among others were biochemicals that did not allow the body and mind to grow healthily.

According to him, every emotion is a chemical and it affects the health, ability to think, create options and identify opportunities around towards finding a solution to a problem.

Osasona noted that any emotional pain harboured for too long without resolve would lead to physical pain because the body cells were listening to what the brain is thinking.

“Many people are under pressure and this could either be financial or marriage pressure, unemployment or other forms of pressure, but the problem is not really the pressure but the way we respond to it.

“Several of us are experiencing the manifestation of deadly emotions, this deadly emotions releases a chemical into the system and shuts down the section in the brain that helps solve problem.

“Meanwhile, pressure actually brings out the potential in us because regardless of the good you carry, nobody will notice it until a level of pressure is applied to your life,” he said.

Osasona said that it had been psychologically proven that 70 per cent of human thought were negative and that was why negative news spreads faster than the positive.

He said that what we think, either positive and negative determines what would happen in our lives and so we should always be positive.

“Be in charge of your emotions, life does not guarantee that you will not face challenges, but if your mind can drive positively, you will surely make a headway,” he said.

Dr Richard and Mrs Ngozi Okonkwo, Coordinator, Keeping Marriage Alive Initiative, in their lecture entitled: “Financial Issues In Marriage”, advised couples to grow in financial wisdom, save and invest.

The Okonkwo’s urged couples to also make informed and calculated risk and multiply their streams of income because issue of money had been one of the major pointers of family crisis.

“While money is a powerful instrument, it cannot buy love but yet inevitable and that is why couples must ensure that their financial goal does not destroy their friendship but strengthens their partnership,” the Okonkwo’s said.

According to them, couples should leverage on the acronym “FAACTS” to build a loving and peaceful home, which is: “Finding the fact and how your partner sees money, Agree on why and what to use the money for.

Also, Act on agreement, Communicate and Trust one another.

“If couples can be transparent, trust one another and be accountable to each other, the world will be theirs,” the Okonkwo’s said.

In her address, Mrs Funke Durodola-Treasure, Pioneer, General Manager, Radio 1, urged parents to be accountable to their children, especially the girl-child, following the ugly trend of sexual harassment and rape.

Durodola -Treasure, however, urged Nigerians to defend their culture, stand against immorality which is promoted majorly by the adoption of Western culture.

In her address of welcome, Mrs Gift Chukwu, popularly called Shine, said the event was an offshoot of the programme “How Una See Am” and became necessary due to the type of experience happening in the homes.

Chukwu said the gathering would also move the programme forward, contribute and offer solutions to family and marital problems.

“Many families are disintegrating, divorce is on the increase, therefore something must be done fast to salvage the situation and that is why this is organised,” she said.

Chukwu, however, appreciated the management of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) and other partners for their support to make the programme a reality while calling for more support from private and corporate organisations for subsequent editions.

Mr Korede Ogunbunmi, General Manager, Radio 1, representing the FRCN management, urged the audience to continue to partner with the station, as their patronage was key to its existence.

Ogunbunmi lauded the presenter of the programme, noting that the topic was timely because the happenings in most homes were unhealthy and must be addressed quickly.

The programme, How Una See Am, brings to limelight real-life experiences happening in families and homes and finds solutions from the audience towards addressing them.