Nigeria’s Super Eagles came from a goal down on Sunday to demolish Lesotho 4-2 in the African Cup of Nation’s qualifier played in Maseru, Lesotho.

Lesotho took a shocking lead on 11 minutes through Nkoto, but the Eagles battled back through Alex Iwobi, who equalised for Nigeria on 26th minute.

Victor Osimhen had charged towards the Lesotho defense, collected the ball and passed to Iwobi who slotted home.

On 38th minute, Chukwueze scored Nigeria’s second goal after a great assist from Osimhen.

Osmhen then got on the score sheet on 75th minute.

Nigeria broke through Ola Aina who found Osimhen from the right flank for the striker to score his first goal from open play for Nigeria.

The Nigerian striker was on song again on 85th minute, scoring his brace to make it 4-1 for Nigeria.

It was a counter championed by Azeez who found Osimhen who beat the on rushing goalkeeper with his first touch.

On 90th minute, Lesotho scored a second goal through an own goal from Nigeria’s Awaziem.

Super Eagles remain on top of the group with six points from two games.