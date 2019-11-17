The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of results of the governorship election in Kogi State till Monday.

INEC’s Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Professor Ibrahim Umar, announced this on Sunday in Lokoja, the Kogi State.

He told party agents and other political stakeholders present at the INEC office where the collation of results took place that the exercise would continue by 9am on Monday.

According to him, the announcement was necessary as the results of the election in the remaining two local governments had yet to be brought to the collation centre, Channels Tv reports.

The results of Ibaji and Lokoja Local Governments are still being expected.