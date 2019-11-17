The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the Kogi West Senatorial election inconclusive.

The poll was declared inconclusive because the lead margin between Mr Smart Adeyemi who polled 80,118 votes and Dino Melaye who got 59,548 was 20,570 which was lower than the 43,127 registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone.

According to INEC’s Returning Officer, Professor Olayinde Lawal, he was constrained by law to declare a winner because of the lead margin between the leading candidates.

Lawal said the commission would announce a new date for the conduct of a supplementary election in the 53 polling units before a winner could be declared.