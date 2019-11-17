The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has so far announced results in the governorship election in seven of the eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.
Below is a breakdown of the results between the two contending parties, All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
|No
|LG
|APC
|PDP
|1
|Ogbia
|58,016
|13,763
|2
|Yenagoa
|24,607
|19,184
|3
|Brass
|23,831
|10,410
|4
|Kolokuma/Opokuma
|8,934
|15,360`
|5
|Nembe LGA
|83,041
|874
|6
|Sagbama
|7,831
|60,339
|7
|Southern Ijaw
|124,803
|4,898
