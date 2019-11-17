The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has so far announced results in the governorship election in seven of the eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

Below is a breakdown of the results between the two contending parties, All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

No LG APC PDP 1 Ogbia 58,016 13,763 2 Yenagoa 24,607 19,184 3 Brass 23,831 10,410 4 Kolokuma/Opokuma 8,934 15,360` 5 Nembe LGA 83,041 874 6 Sagbama 7,831 60,339 7 Southern Ijaw 124,803 4,898