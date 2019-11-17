David Lyon and Douye Diri

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has so far announced results in the governorship election in seven of the eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State.

Below is a breakdown of the results between the two contending parties, All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

No LG APC PDP
1 Ogbia 58,016 13,763
2 Yenagoa 24,607 19,184
3 Brass 23,831 10,410
4 Kolokuma/Opokuma 8,934 15,360`
5 Nembe LGA 83,041 874
6 Sagbama 7,831 60,339
7 Southern Ijaw 124,803 4,898