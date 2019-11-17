The All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate in Bayelsa, David Lyon, is leading his contestant from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Duoye Diri by 86,000 votes in six Local Governments in the results so far announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The collation exercise is ongoing at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

From the results of six of the eight Local Government Areas in the state collated so far on Sunday, the APC candidate won four LGAs while the PDP candidate won in two LGAs.

The total number of votes garnered by Lyon in the six LGAs collated so far is 206,260, leading Diri who polled 119,930 from six LGAs by over 86,000 votes.

Local governments whose results have been collated are Brass, Kolokuma/Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia, Sagbama, and Yenagoa.

The Returning Officer of the election and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Professor Faraday Orunmuwese, will announce the winner of the election after all processes have been concluded, Channels Tv reports.