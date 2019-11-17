By Okafor Ofiebor

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has suffered a massive loss in the Sagbama Local Government Area, home of Governor Seriake Dickson.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, recorded a landslide in Dickson’s LGA, polling 60,339, while the APC scored 7,831 votes.

Accord Party got 131 votes.

Total number of registered voters in the LGA were 109,460, while total accredited voters were 70,111.

There were valid votes of 68,569 and invalid votes of 1,022 while total votes cast stood at 69,591.