By Okafor Ofiebor

The All Progressives Congress, APC, is leading in the governorship election held in Bayelsa State on Saturday.

Results from four local governments announced so far showed that the APC is leading with a narrow margin.

In Nembe Local Government Area, APC’s Chief David Lyon polled 83,041 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Douye Diri, who scored a paltry 874 votes.

In Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA, APC polled 8,934 to lose to the PDP, which scored 15,360.

In Sagbama Local Government Area, home of Governor Seriake Dickson, the PDP won with a landslide, polling 60,339 votes as against APC’s 7,831 votes, while Accord party got 131 votes.

In Brass LG, APC claimed victory, with a total vote of 23,831, while PDP got 10,410 votes.