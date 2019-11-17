David Lyon: APC candidate in Bayelsa state

Ahead of the official declaration of the results of the governorship election in Bayelsa state the All Progressives Congress has already claimed victory.

In a post on the party’s official twitter handle, APC Nigeria it gleefully announced it was leading in ‘about 6 out of 8 LGAs” in the state.

The APC also retweeted the now deleted tweet by Senator Ita Enang, President Muhammadu Buhari’s senior special assistant on Niger Delta, congratulating the APC candidate David Lyon and referring to him as ‘Governor-elect’.

Enang’s deleted tweet shows him and a beaming Lyon in a photograph.

Senator Ita Enang and David Lyon in a now deleted tweet

The APC also posted the results of Nembe LGA, where the party’s candidate walloped the PDP rival Duoye Diri.

Nembe results

Ward 1
PDP 166
APC 7,073

Ward 2
APC 4,818
PDP 194

Ward 3
PDP 388
APC 6,451

Ward 8
PDP 4
APC 5,886

Ward 9
PDP 73
APC 7,527

Ward 10
APC 8,042
PDP 17

INEC will begin official release of the results in the state from 10 am today.