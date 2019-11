The All Progressives Congress, APC, has won massively the governorship election in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s Local Government of Ogbia, Bayelsa State.

The APC’s governorship candidate, Chief David Lyon got a massive vote of 58,016 to defeat the PDP’s candidate, Douye Diri who scored 13,763 votes.

In Yenagoa, the State Capital, it was APC all the way as the party recorded appreciable victory.

Lyon scored 24,607 votes to defeat Diri, who polled 19,184 votes.