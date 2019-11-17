AIG Abubakar DanMallam, the former Commissioner for Police in Edo state has urged security agencies to raise their game to tackle insecurity in the state.

DanMallam gave the advice on Saturday in Benin during a send-off ceremony organised for him by the state command.

He said that Edo was a strategic state as it was a gateway to various states and geopolitical zones in the country.

He said criminals in the state are highly sophisticated and therefore tasked security agencies as well as officers and men of the command to be alert to their responsibilities.

He also advised the officers and men of the Edo Police Command to maintain the already established legacies of an environment devoid of insecurity.

While attributing his successes to robust synergy with security agencies and police/public relationship, he sued for more support and cooperation.

DanMallam, however, said that the major challenges on his assumption of office in the state were cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping, adding that these had been reduced to its barest minimum.

Brig.-Gen. Greg Omorogbe, Commander 4 Brigade and chairman of the occasion, commended the leadership style of the outgoing CP.

Omoregbe said that the CP’s promotion to an Assistant Inspector General was an eloquent testimony of his hard work and contributions to peace in Edo.

“I have no doubt that his comradeship and espirit de Corps would be missed,” he said.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki in his remarks said described the outgoing CP as ” humility personified “.

Obaseki, represented by Mrs Julie Olatunji, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet office, said that the outgoing CP was a man who knows his job and does not pay lip service to issues.

“He contributed his wealth of knowledge to our security architecture and also the synergy among security agencies in the state today,” he said.

DanMallam was among the 14 Commissioners of Police promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in October and redeployed a fortnight ago.

He is now the AIG in charge of SPU, at the Police headquarters in Abuja.