The abducted Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Theophilus Ndulue, has been released, the police spokesman in Enugu said.

SP Ebere Amaraizu said on Sunday that Ndulue has also been reunited with the Catholic Diocese of Enugu.

“I have learnt that he has been released and reunited with the church. However, I do not have more details concerning the release now,’’ the police spokesman said.

Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, Director of Social Communication of Catholic Diocese of Enugu, was not available to provide more light on Ndulue’s release. But a Facebook post by a Catholic faithful, Nkechi Onyewuchi said Ndulue was rescued between Eke and Egede in Udi Local Government Area.

Ndulue was abducted on his way home from a pastoral council meeting by unidentified gunmen along Amansiodo Road in Ndiagu-Oghe, Ezeagu Local Government Area on Friday evening.

He was kidnapped along with Catholic Women Organisation (CWO) President of his Parish. However, the CWO President was released an hour later while Fr. Theophilus was held hostage.

Ndulue is the Parish Priest of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ihuonyia in Amansiodo community.

The latest incident is barely two weeks after Rev. Fr. Arinze Madu, Deputy Rector, Queen of the Apostle Spiritual Year Seminary, Imezi Owa in Ezeagu Local Government Area, was released by his abductors.

Madu was kidnapped at the seminary’s gate on Oct. 29.