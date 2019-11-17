Two brothers Adamu Chonoko of Ahmadu Bello University and Umar Chonoko of Kaduna Polytechnic, both lecturers, have escaped from their kidnappers.

The two brothers were kidnapped last week and ransom demanded.

The Daily Trust reported that a spokesman of Kebbi Indigenes Resident Association in Kaduna, Garba Muhammad, said the lectures were received at the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zuru in Kaduna around 11:51 Sunday.

”Yes, the two siblings and indigenes of Kebbi State, have escaped from their kidnappers and arrived the palace of Wakilin Sarkin Zurun Kaduna and were received by the Wakili around 11:51am today (Sunday). We thank Allah for their escape”, Muhammad told Daily Trust.