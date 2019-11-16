Governor Yahaya Bello is leading in the early results declared at some polling units in the Kogi election, amidst accusations and counter accusations of polling violence and shooting at collation centres.

One of the victories the incumbent would cherish is narrowly defeating his trenchant critic and opponent Barrister Natasha Akpoti in her polling unit.

Akpoti is the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, while Bello is the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress in the governorship race.

In the result declared in the presence of Akpoti APC scored 78 votes, Natasha’s SDP 76, while the PDP scored zero.

In Ugwolawo Unit 02 polling unit in Ofu Local government of the state,

APC =198

PDP =61

SDP =1

APGA =1

PPP =1

ADC =1

INVALID =21 Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State

PU 003, Ward 3, Bassa LGA

Total no of registered voters: 615

ANRP: 1

ADC: 1

SDP: 9

PDP: 88

APC: 178

Invalid 2; Rejected 1.

Ward 06, PU 002, Idah LG. Idah Ede Igalaba Kogi East LGA

Total number of voters – 516

Invalid – 8

SDP – 2

APC – 25

PDP – 187

Ogugu Ward polling unit, where Kogi State deputy governorship candidate of APC, Chief Edward Onoja, voted:

APC 409 votes.

Other parties: Zero