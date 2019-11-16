November 16, 2019
Saturday, November 16, 2019 2:53 pm
Runtown
The Soundgod is here to thrill fans with the latest record entitled ”Redemption”.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
2 men detained for planning Macron’s assassination
Pheelz features Olamide, Naira Marley on ‘Gobe’
2 arrested for plotting to attack President Macron
Tickets distribution causes drama in Lakewood church
Bayelsa election: Boat carrying journalists capsizes
Wife of Kogi deputy governor attacked in Dekina
Video: Bisola Aiyeola presents ‘Heartbroken’
Blood bath in Bayelsa, 3 shot, angry women protest
What do you think?