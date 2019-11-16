A Nine year-old boy is set to go into the Guinness world records as the youngest person to complete a degree programme in electrical engineering .

Laurent Simons will next month complete the degree programme at Eindhoven University of Technology (TUE) in the Netherlands.

He will replace Michael Kearney as the World’s Youngest Graduate. Kearney graduated from University of South Alabama at the age of ten. He studied anthropology.

The younger genius is half Belgian and half Dutch.

According to a report by The Telegraph, Laurent has an IQ of at least 145. In fact, the prodigy managed to complete his high school studies at the mere age of eight in just 18 months.

Reportedly, he even became the youngest-ever university student when he joined the graduation course earlier this year.

Laurent’s father, Alexander Simons told CNN that the nine-year-old plans to get enrolled for a PhD program in electrical engineering and along with that he wants to pursue a degree in medicine.

He further revealed that many prestigious universities around the world want to enroll Laurent.

While there are many options to consider, Laurent’s parents want to find a balance. They told CNN, “We don’t want him to get too serious. He does whatever he likes. We need to find a balance between being a child and his talents.”

The Education Director of electrical engineering at TUE, Sjoerd Hulshof said in a statement “Laurent is the fastest student we have ever had here. Not only is he hyper-intelligent but also a very sympathetic boy.”

Laurent’s mother, Lydia told CNN that it was his grandparents who first noticed that he was special. “They noticed something very special about Laurent,” she said.