Jamaican record producer and songster, Sean Paul released a remix of his single “When it comes to you” featuring Tiwa Savage and DJ Spinall.
The song is appealing as it is fused with Sean Paul’s Jamaican lines and Nigerian pop music.
Listen HERE
Saturday, November 16, 2019 1:25 pm
